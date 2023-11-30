On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Frederick Gaudreau going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • Gaudreau has no points on the power play.
  • Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3
10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2
10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4
10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

