Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Alex Goligoski going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Goligoski has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.