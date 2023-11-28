The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Blues Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello has been a major player for Minnesota this season, collecting 21 points in 19 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.9 per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 17 points is via 10 goals and seven assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-4-2. He has conceded 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and made 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (62nd in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' eight goals and 14 assists in 20 matchups give him 22 points on the season.

Pavel Buchnevich is a top scorer for St. Louis, with 16 total points this season. In 18 games, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (third).

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 5-3-0 this season, collecting 182 saves and allowing 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (31st in the league).

Wild vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 20th 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 20th 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 19th 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 16th

