The Western's top two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), hit the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in six of 16 games this season.

Minnesota has had an average of 219.8 points in its games this season, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 10-6-0 this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

This season, Minnesota has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 62.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 6 37.5% 113.4 233 106.4 217.7 221 Thunder 8 50% 119.6 233 111.3 217.7 229.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Timberwolves' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (3-5-0).

The 113.4 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 2.1 more points than the Thunder allow (111.3).

Minnesota has a 7-4 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 111.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 10-6 5-3 9-7 Thunder 12-4 2-1 9-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 119.6 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-1 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 106.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 10-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.