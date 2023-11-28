The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) are welcoming in the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) for a contest between Northwest Division rivals at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Naz Reid averages 16 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Thunder are getting 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Thunder 111.9 Points Avg. 116.5 102.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 48.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 37.4% Three Point % 37.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.