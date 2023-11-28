On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Patrick Maroon going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:07 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:25 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

