How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.
- The Musketeers average 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
- When Xavier totals more than 71.7 points, it is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 37% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oakland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 254th.
- The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 72.7 points per game, six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers give up.
- When Oakland gives up fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-1.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
- The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
- Oakland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.