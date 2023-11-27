Best Bets, Odds for the Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football Game – Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host an NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Vikings vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Vikings winning by a considerably more robust margin (11.7 points). Take the Vikings.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Vikings have a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7%).
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog nine times and won two of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-3)
- The Vikings have covered the spread seven times over 11 games with a set spread.
- Minnesota is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears have covered the spread four times this year (4-6-1).
- Chicago is 3-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- These teams average 43.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 0.4 more than the over/under of 43.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.4 more points per game (46.9) than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- Vikings games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).
- In the Bears' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).
T.J. Hockenson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 62.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|66.9
|4
Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|195.7
|12
|48.7
|1
