North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ransom County, North Dakota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
