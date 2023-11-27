The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) hit the court against the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Jose State -8.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bison Betting Records & Stats

Every game North Dakota State has played this season has gone over 132.5 combined points scored.

North Dakota State's average game total this season has been 151.7, 19.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Dakota State has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

North Dakota State has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Bison have been at least a +320 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Dakota State has a 23.8% chance of walking away with the win.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 2 50% 75.0 151.6 62.3 137.4 134.3 North Dakota State 4 100% 76.6 151.6 75.1 137.4 142.8

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison's 76.6 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow.

North Dakota State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 3-1-0 1-0 2-2-0 North Dakota State 2-2-0 1-2 3-1-0

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State North Dakota State 12-3 Home Record 9-4 5-8 Away Record 5-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

