Monday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored San Jose State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 27.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

MW Network

San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 72, North Dakota State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-7.7)

San Jose State (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

San Jose State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to North Dakota State's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Spartans have hit the over in two games, while Bison games have gone over three times.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's +10 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 75.1 per contest (271st in college basketball).

North Dakota State ranks 136th in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 32.9 its opponents average.

North Dakota State knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

North Dakota State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bison commit 10.4 per game (87th in college basketball) and force 9.4 (328th in college basketball).

