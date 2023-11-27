North Dakota State vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|North Dakota State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-8.5)
|132.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-8.5)
|132.5
|-375
|+290
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- North Dakota State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Bison have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- San Jose State has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Spartans games have gone over the point total.
