The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. North Dakota State matchup in this article.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-8.5) 132.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-8.5) 132.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

North Dakota State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bison have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

San Jose State has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Spartans games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.