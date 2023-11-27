The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) square off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on MW Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: MW Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 218th.
  • The Bison's 76.6 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, North Dakota State is 4-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Dakota State scored nine more points per game at home (77.9) than away (68.9).
  • At home, the Bison conceded 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
  • Beyond the arc, North Dakota State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) too.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana W 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin-Stout W 101-72 Scheels Center
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/27/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/4/2023 San Jose State - Scheels Center
12/7/2023 Portland - Scheels Center

