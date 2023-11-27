How to Watch North Dakota State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) square off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on MW Network.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: MW Network
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Bison are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 218th.
- The Bison's 76.6 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, North Dakota State is 4-1.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Dakota State scored nine more points per game at home (77.9) than away (68.9).
- At home, the Bison conceded 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
- Beyond the arc, North Dakota State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) too.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|W 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 101-72
|Scheels Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|Scheels Center
