The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) square off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on MW Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: MW Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

North Dakota State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Bison are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 218th.

The Bison's 76.6 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, North Dakota State is 4-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Dakota State scored nine more points per game at home (77.9) than away (68.9).

At home, the Bison conceded 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).

Beyond the arc, North Dakota State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) too.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule