Brandon Powell will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Powell's stat line this season shows 22 catches for 224 yards and one score. He posts 20.4 yards per game, having been targeted 31 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Powell and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Powell vs. the Bears

Powell vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 245.9 passing yards per game given up by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled 22 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Bears' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Watch Vikings vs Bears on Fubo!

Brandon Powell Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Powell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Powell Receiving Insights

Powell, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Powell has received 7.4% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (74th in league play), picking up 224 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

Powell, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.7% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Powell has been targeted five times in the red zone (7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Powell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.