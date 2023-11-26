Anthony Edwards and Desmond Bane are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at FedExForum on Sunday (with opening tip at 6:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Edwards has recorded 26.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.

He has collected 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards' season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average (22.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 9.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).

Towns' assists average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -114)

The 11.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Sunday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 11.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Bane is averaging 24.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 more than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Sunday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Bane has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 19.5 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Sunday.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Sunday.

