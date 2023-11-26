The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 217.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 total points.

Minnesota has an average point total of 220 in its contests this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.

Minnesota has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 9 60% 113 219.2 107 220.7 221.2 Grizzlies 7 46.7% 106.2 219.2 113.7 220.7 222.6

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

Eight of Timberwolves' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread at home (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (2-5-0).

The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies allow.

Minnesota has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 9-6 4-2 9-6 Grizzlies 5-10 2-1 6-9

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Timberwolves Grizzlies 113 Points Scored (PG) 106.2 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 5-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 107 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-6

