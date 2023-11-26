Ryan Hartman will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings play on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hartman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Hartman vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 16:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hartman has a point in seven of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hartman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hartman Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 17 Games 1 11 Points 0 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

