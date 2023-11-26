The Minnesota Wild (5-9-4) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) on the road on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Wild are 2-6-2 in the past 10 contests, putting up 26 total goals (seven power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 37 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Sunday's game.

Wild vs. Red Wings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Red Wings 5, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-115)

Red Wings (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (5-9-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in games that have needed OT this season.

This season the Wild recorded just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have earned 10 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Wild went 1-6-2 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 6th 3.68 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 17th 30.7 Shots 30.4 18th 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 15th 21.25% Power Play % 15.94% 23rd 15th 78.87% Penalty Kill % 67.19% 32nd

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

