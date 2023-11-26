A win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Los Angeles Chargers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 PM ET (at SoFi Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Ravens sport the seventh-ranked offense this year (366.5 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 273.5 yards allowed per game. The Chargers rank 11th in total yards per game (354.3), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 393.6 total yards conceded per contest.

Ravens vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Under (48) Ravens 27, Chargers 19

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Baltimore is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Ravens have an ATS record of 5-4.

Baltimore games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Ravens games this season have posted an average total of 42.8, which is 5.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chargers have a 41.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chargers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, three of Los Angeles' 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

Chargers games average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ravens vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.6 16.1 30.7 15.5 24.0 16.8 Los Angeles 25.9 23.8 28.6 25.4 23.2 22.2

