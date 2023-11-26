The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (1-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 80.8 357th 233rd 31 Rebounds 27.8 349th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.2 299th 274th 11.9 Assists 9.6 358th 99th 11 Turnovers 11.1 104th

