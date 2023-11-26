North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (1-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.