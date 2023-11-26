Sunday's contest at Farris Center has the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-73 victory for North Dakota, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 76, Eastern Michigan 73

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-2.7)

North Dakota (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

North Dakota has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Eastern Michigan's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Fightin' Hawks have gone over the point total in two games, while Eagles games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks average 78 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (286th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The 36 rebounds per game North Dakota averages rank 89th in college basketball, and are 4.2 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab per contest.

North Dakota makes 7 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Fightin' Hawks rank 191st in college basketball with 94 points scored per 100 possessions, and 230th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Dakota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Hawks commit 12.8 per game (236th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (182nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.