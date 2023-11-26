How to Watch North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Fightin' Hawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Eagles, victors in three in a row.
North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- North Dakota is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 312th.
- The 78.0 points per game the Fightin' Hawks score are just 1.5 more points than the Eagles give up (76.5).
- When North Dakota puts up more than 76.5 points, it is 2-0.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Dakota posted 73.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- The Fightin' Hawks allowed 68.8 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, North Dakota was well balanced when playing at home and in away games last season, averaging 9.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage at home and a 34.0% mark on the road.
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Valley City State
|W 93-63
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 73-71
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|New Orleans
|W 71-69
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Farris Center
|11/28/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/1/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
