A pair of hot squads meet when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Fightin' Hawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Eagles, victors in three in a row.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

North Dakota is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 312th.

The 78.0 points per game the Fightin' Hawks score are just 1.5 more points than the Eagles give up (76.5).

When North Dakota puts up more than 76.5 points, it is 2-0.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota posted 73.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

The Fightin' Hawks allowed 68.8 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.3).

In terms of three-pointers, North Dakota was well balanced when playing at home and in away games last season, averaging 9.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage at home and a 34.0% mark on the road.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule