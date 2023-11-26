The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, square off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 124-111 loss against the Kings, Conley put up six points and nine assists.

Below we will look at Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.9 9.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.5 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 18.1 17.8 PR -- 12.6 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Conley has made 3.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

Conley is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Conley's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 18th in the NBA, giving up 113.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are last in the league, giving up 15.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 26 9 1 3 1 0 2 1/8/2023 28 7 0 8 0 0 1 10/31/2022 30 15 2 5 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.