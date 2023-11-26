The Minnesota Wild, with Kirill Kaprizov, take the ice Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kaprizov's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov's plus-minus this season, in 21:10 per game on the ice, is -8.

Kaprizov has a goal in six of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Kaprizov has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kaprizov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 2 17 Points 2 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

