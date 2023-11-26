Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Frederick Gaudreau a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- Gaudreau has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.