There are several strong matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Liverpool FC taking on Manchester City.

Searching for live coverage of Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC travels to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-130)

Manchester City (-130) Underdog: Liverpool FC (+300)

Liverpool FC (+300) Draw: (+330)

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion makes the trip to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (+125)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+215)

Nottingham Forest (+215) Draw: (+260)

Watch Sheffield United vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth travels to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+120)

AFC Bournemouth (+120) Underdog: Sheffield United (+220)

Sheffield United (+220) Draw: (+255)

Watch Luton Town vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is on the road to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+110)

Crystal Palace (+110) Underdog: Luton Town (+260)

Luton Town (+260) Draw: (+245)

Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC makes the trip to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (+165)

Newcastle United (+165) Underdog: Chelsea FC (+165)

Chelsea FC (+165) Draw: (+245)

Watch Burnley FC vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to play Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: West Ham United (+110)

West Ham United (+110) Underdog: Burnley FC (+255)

Burnley FC (+255) Draw: (+255)

Watch Brentford FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC journeys to take on Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-140)

Arsenal FC (-140) Underdog: Brentford FC (+380)

Brentford FC (+380) Draw: (+295)

