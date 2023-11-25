The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) visit the Sacramento State Hornets (7-4) at Alerus Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

North Dakota is averaging 363.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 57th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Fightin' Hawks rank 88th, allowing 384.1 yards per contest. With 30.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Sacramento State ranks 29th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 65th, giving up 25.9 points per contest.

North Dakota vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

How to Watch Week 13 Games

North Dakota vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

North Dakota Sacramento State 363.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424 (18th) 384.1 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (94th) 151.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (27th) 211.7 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (25th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has recorded 2,101 yards (191 ypg) on 195-of-275 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has 604 rushing yards on 89 carries with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 513 yards (46.6 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 23 grabs for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Bo Belquist's 670 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 60 catches and five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 25.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Red Wilson's 21 catches have yielded 234 yards.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,949 yards (177.2 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 439 yards (39.9 ypg) on 116 carries with four touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has rushed 97 times for 486 yards, with five touchdowns.

Carlos Hill's 623 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 receptions on 56 targets with five touchdowns.

Jared Gipson has caught 31 passes and compiled 582 receiving yards (52.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Devin Gandy's 38 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

