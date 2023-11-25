The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) will face the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Information

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 73.1 141st 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 233rd 31 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 274th 11.9 Assists 14.6 70th 99th 11 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

