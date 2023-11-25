The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -13.5 143.5

Bison Betting Records & Stats

Every game North Dakota State has played this season has gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for North Dakota State's contests this season is 150.8, 7.3 more points than this game's total.

North Dakota State has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

North Dakota State came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bison have played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Dakota State has an 11.4% chance of pulling out a win.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 15 50% 75.2 148 67.3 140.5 135.5 North Dakota State 14 48.3% 72.8 148 73.2 140.5 145.4

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison's 77.5 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes allow.

North Dakota State is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 1-1 21-9-0 North Dakota State 15-14-0 4-1 13-16-0

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon North Dakota State 14-4 Home Record 9-4 5-5 Away Record 5-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

