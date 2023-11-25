The North Dakota State Bison (8-3) visit the Drake Bulldogs (8-3) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

North Dakota State has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in total offense (442.8 yards per game) and 19th-best in total defense (296.9 yards allowed per game). With 20.3 points per game on offense, Drake ranks 98th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 33rd, giving up 22.6 points per contest.

We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

North Dakota State vs. Drake Key Statistics

North Dakota State Drake 442.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (78th) 296.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (29th) 234 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.1 (113th) 208.8 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State so far this season. He has 2,043 passing yards, completing 74.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 568 yards (51.6 ypg) on 100 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season, TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 90 times for 479 yards (43.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 566 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 40 catches and five touchdowns.

Eli Green has put together a 519-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 29 passes on 31 targets.

RaJa Nelson has a total of 312 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has compiled 2,447 yards on 55% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has run for 630 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Christian Galvan has collected 373 yards (on 115 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January has registered 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 444 (40.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has caught 27 passes and compiled 402 receiving yards (36.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has racked up 402 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota State or Drake gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.