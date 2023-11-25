Saturday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (2-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (2-3) clashing at Harry West Gymnasium (on November 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 victory for Toledo.

The Bison lost their last matchup 69-64 against Harvard on Friday.

North Dakota State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

North Dakota State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 69, North Dakota State 64

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Dakota State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Rockets are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most victories.

North Dakota State Leaders

Heaven Hamling: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Elle Evans: 11.0 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Abbie Draper: 11.0 PTS, 61.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

11.0 PTS, 61.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Abby Krzewinski: 8.0 PTS, 56.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.0 PTS, 56.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Avery Koenen: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game, with a +10 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.6 points per game (146th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per outing (241st in college basketball).

