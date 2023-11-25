The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

North Dakota State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Bison are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 75th.

The Bison score an average of 77.5 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes give up to opponents.

North Dakota State is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Dakota State put up 77.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

At home, the Bison gave up 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).

At home, North Dakota State drained 8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.4). North Dakota State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule