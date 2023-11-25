How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Dakota State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
- North Dakota State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Bison are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 75th.
- The Bison score an average of 77.5 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
- North Dakota State is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Dakota State put up 77.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
- At home, the Bison gave up 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
- At home, North Dakota State drained 8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.4). North Dakota State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UC Davis
|L 68-53
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|W 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 101-72
|Scheels Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Scheels Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.