When the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks match up with the Sacramento State Hornets at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Fightin' Hawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Dakota vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-9.2) 55.9 North Dakota 33, Sacramento State 23

Week 13 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Hornets' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Fightin' Hawks vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 31.1 24.8 41.3 19.5 18.8 31.2 Sacramento State 30.1 25.9 37.4 24.8 24.0 26.8

