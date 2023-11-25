Saturday's game between the North Texas Eagles (5-1) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Texas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Fighting Hawks' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 75-53 loss to Southern Miss.

North Dakota vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 76, North Dakota 56

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Dakota is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

21.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Rakiyah Beal: 5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%

5.4 PTS, 35.5 FG% Kiera Pemberton: 7 PTS, 44.4 FG%

7 PTS, 44.4 FG% Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.8 PTS, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Deja Davis: 5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks' -25 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.4 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

