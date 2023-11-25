Saturday's game at Farris Center has the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) matching up with the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 83-73 win for North Dakota, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

1:00 PM ET

Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 83, New Orleans 73

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-9.6)

North Dakota (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

North Dakota Performance Insights

Last year, North Dakota was 166th in the nation offensively (72.1 points scored per game) and 288th on defense (73.9 points allowed).

Last season, the Fightin' Hawks were 233rd in the country in rebounds (31.0 per game) and 283rd in rebounds allowed (32.7).

Last season North Dakota was ranked 274th in the country in assists with 11.9 per game.

Last season, the Fightin' Hawks were 25th-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and they ranked No. 132 in 3-point percentage (35.0%).

North Dakota was 100th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 272nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.1%) last year.

Last season, the Fightin' Hawks attempted 55.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 64.6% of the Fightin' Hawks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 35.4% were 3-pointers.

