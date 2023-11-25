The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Privateers allowed to opponents.

North Dakota had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Privateers finished 303rd.

Last year, the Fightin' Hawks scored 7.2 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Privateers allowed (79.3).

When North Dakota scored more than 79.3 points last season, it went 6-1.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Dakota played better when playing at home last year, scoring 73.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than on the road (78.3).

At home, North Dakota sunk the same number of threes per game as when playing on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule