The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Privateers allowed to opponents.
  • North Dakota had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Privateers finished 303rd.
  • Last year, the Fightin' Hawks scored 7.2 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Privateers allowed (79.3).
  • When North Dakota scored more than 79.3 points last season, it went 6-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively North Dakota played better when playing at home last year, scoring 73.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than on the road (78.3).
  • At home, North Dakota sunk the same number of threes per game as when playing on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Elon W 85-68 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/16/2023 Valley City State W 93-63 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/20/2023 @ Pacific W 73-71 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 New Orleans - Farris Center
11/26/2023 Eastern Michigan - Farris Center
11/28/2023 Concordia-Moorhead - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.