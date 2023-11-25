Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento State Hornets and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks square off in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of North Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
