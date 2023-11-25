The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition in store, including those involving North Dakota schools. Among those games is the North Dakota State Bison playing the Montana State Bobcats in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!