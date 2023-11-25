On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in North Dakota should have their eyes on the North Dakota State Bison versus the Montana Grizzlies in the NCAA Division I Championship - Semifinals.

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Alerus Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

