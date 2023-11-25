The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to win their matchup versus the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+2.5) Over (43.5) Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22

Week 13 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Gophers' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Minnesota is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Golden Gophers have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average total for Minnesota games this season is 1.3 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Badgers have four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 3-5-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Badgers games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The average total for Wisconsin games this season has been 47.9, 4.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Golden Gophers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.4 19.4 21.0 17.7 24.8 22.3 Minnesota 20.7 26.8 22.7 21.8 18.4 32.8

