The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 366.5 yards per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and rank 35th defensively, yielding 335.5 yards allowed per game. Minnesota's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 20.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 73rd with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Minnesota Wisconsin 304.1 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (87th) 370.4 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (31st) 152.2 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.7 (72nd) 151.9 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.7 (83rd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,671 yards (151.9 ypg) while completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has been given 100 carries and totaled 442 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has totaled 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 710 (64.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 28 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 376 yards (34.2 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has racked up 226 reciving yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,543 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 237 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 155 times for 819 yards (74.5 per game), scoring 10 times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (27.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 675 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 catches (out of 102 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 34.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Skyler Bell has a total of 297 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 38 passes and scoring one touchdown.

