Louisville vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cardinals. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Louisville vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Louisville (-7.5)
|Over (50.5)
|Louisville 34, Kentucky 18
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 13 Predictions
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Oregon State vs Oregon
Louisville Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Cardinals' record against the spread is 6-4-1.
- In games it is played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 3-3.
- The Cardinals have seen five of its 11 games hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.
Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Kentucky is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.
- Seven of the Wildcats' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).
- The average point total for the Kentucky this season is 0.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Louisville
|33.2
|18.4
|38.8
|12.5
|24.0
|26.3
|Kentucky
|27.7
|24.3
|29.9
|24.0
|24.0
|24.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.