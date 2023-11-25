NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 13 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all one game involving teams from the NEC.
NEC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
