Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 13 Big South Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Big South, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 13 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: W 34-10 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: W 45-21 vs Southeast Missouri State
3. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Eastern Illinois
4. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: L 34-10 vs Gardner-Webb
