The UCLA Bruins (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UConn Huskies (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 14.2 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins gave up to opponents.

When UConn allowed fewer than 69.7 points last season, it went 22-2.

Last year, the Bruins put up 10.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).

UCLA had a 21-7 record last season when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Last season, the Bruins had a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 34.8% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.

The Huskies shot 49.4% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 39.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 UC Riverside W 90-52 Pauley Pavilion 11/12/2023 Bellarmine W 113-64 Pauley Pavilion 11/17/2023 Princeton W 77-74 Pauley Pavilion 11/24/2023 UConn - John Gray Gymnasium 11/25/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium 12/3/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

UConn Schedule