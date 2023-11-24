How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 8-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.
- The Timberwolves record 113.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up.
- When Minnesota scores more than 115.6 points, it is 6-0.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have played better in home games this season, scoring 114.9 points per game, compared to 111.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this year, ceding 97.6 points per game, compared to 114 on the road.
- At home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in road games (10.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
