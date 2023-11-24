The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Kings.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 8-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

The Timberwolves record 113.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up.

When Minnesota scores more than 115.6 points, it is 6-0.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have played better in home games this season, scoring 114.9 points per game, compared to 111.4 per game in away games.

Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this year, ceding 97.6 points per game, compared to 114 on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in road games (10.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Timberwolves Injuries