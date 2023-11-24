The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-CA.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -3.5 -

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Eight of Minnesota's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
  • So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Minnesota has been favored nine times and won eight of those games.
  • Minnesota has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 0 0% 113.1 228 105.8 221.4 220.6
Kings 0 0% 114.9 228 115.6 221.4 232.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering seven times in seven home games, and two times in seven road games.
  • The Timberwolves put up 113.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings allow.
  • When Minnesota scores more than 115.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 9-5 4-2 8-6
Kings 8-6 1-0 6-8

Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights

Timberwolves Kings
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114.9
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-3
6-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-2
105.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.6
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
9-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1
10-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

