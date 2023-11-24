Timberwolves vs. Kings November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) clash with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- November 15 at the Suns
- November 14 at the Warriors
- November 22 at home vs the 76ers
- November 20 at home vs the Knicks
- November 12 at the Warriors
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).
- Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 1 assists and 13.3 boards per contest.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Naz Reid posts 16 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is putting up 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.
- Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Kings
|112.4
|Points Avg.
|111.1
|102.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.8
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|31.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.