The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) clash with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-CA

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 1 assists and 13.3 boards per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Naz Reid posts 16 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Kings 112.4 Points Avg. 111.1 102.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.8 48.6% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.3% Three Point % 31.9%

