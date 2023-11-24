The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) will host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) after winning seven straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

BSN and NBCS-CA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

The Timberwolves' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 105.8 per outing (first in the league).

The Kings put up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 115.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.

These two teams average 228 points per game combined, 3.5 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 221.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Sacramento has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - Kings +6600 +2500 -

