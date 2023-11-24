How to Watch the North Dakota vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (4-0) welcome in the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Hawks' 75.3 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles gave up.
- North Dakota went 11-0 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Eagles scored were 6.6 fewer points than the Fighting Hawks allowed (71.2).
- Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.
North Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 73-61
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/15/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|W 80-47
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/19/2023
|Montana State
|L 60-53
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Minot State
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
